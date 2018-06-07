Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Broward

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward County.

The warning is in effect until 3:00 p.m. and covers most of the eastern part of the county from Weston towards Fort Lauderdale.

The Miami-Dade portion of the warning expired at 2:40 p.m.

Heavy storms are popping up throughout most of South Florida, with small hail and heavy winds possible.

