Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for South Florida until 9 p.m.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all of South Florida until 9 p.m. Thursday.

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

[MORE: Interactive Radar | Live Camera: Hollywood Beach | Live Camera: Mallory Square]

The severe thunderstorm watch includes Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, as well as the Keys.

Minor urban flooding, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Local 10 News meteorologist Brandon Orr said all the moisture from Thursday's humidity is fueling the line of storms that is heading toward South Florida.

"Damaging wind gusts are going to be the main threat with these, but we could get an isolated tornado and some short-term urban flooding," he said.

According to Orr, the storms will move into South Florida by 6 p.m.or 7 p.m. He said the storms will be pushing offshore around 9 p.m. and there will be leftover showers and wind in the early morning hours of Friday.

Wind gusts outside of thunderstorms could be up to 40 mph through Friday.

Below are some tips for drivers from Miami-Dade County officials to stay safe during a storm.

Do a Pre-Trip Inspection: Before leaving any vicinity, make sure that the following is in good condition and working properly:

o Windshield wipers

o Headlights

o Tires

o Brakes

Turn Your Headlights On: When it’s raining and visibility is insufficient due to weather conditions, turn on your vehicle’s headlights to help decrease the chances of an accident.

When it’s raining and visibility is insufficient due to weather conditions, turn on your vehicle’s headlights to help decrease the chances of an accident. Slow Down: Speeding during inclement weather can cause your car to hydroplane or skid. Also, keep enough space between you and the vehicle in front. This allows you more time to react if something occurs.

Speeding during inclement weather can cause your car to hydroplane or skid. Also, keep enough space between you and the vehicle in front. This allows you more time to react if something occurs. Pull Over: If you feel uncomfortable with the weather conditions, pull over onto the shoulder of the road until it calms down.

If you feel uncomfortable with the weather conditions, pull over onto the shoulder of the road until it calms down. Avoid Flooded Areas: While driving, try to avoid areas with flooding and large puddles. If you are unable to avoid puddles, drive slowly and afterwards dry your breaks off by pressing on them gently and slowly.

Lightning could also be an issue during the storms, so Miami-Dade County officials warn the public to take the following steps to avoid being harmed:

30-30 Rule: Use the "30-30 Rule" when you see lightning by counting until you hear thunder. If the time is 30 seconds or less, seek shelter immediately because it indicates that the storm is close enough to be a threat.

Use the "30-30 Rule" when you see lightning by counting until you hear thunder. If the time is 30 seconds or less, seek shelter immediately because it indicates that the storm is close enough to be a threat. Avoid Trees: Don’t stand under or near an isolated tree or a group of trees.

Don’t stand under or near an isolated tree or a group of trees. Avoid Being the Tallest: When outside, avoid being the tallest object, for it makes you more susceptible to being struck by lightning.

When outside, avoid being the tallest object, for it makes you more susceptible to being struck by lightning. Unplug What You Don’t Need: Unplug all the unnecessary appliances. Any electrical equipment or cords should be avoided. Furthermore, avoid contact with corded phones and devices plugged into wall outlets for recharging.

Unplug all the unnecessary appliances. Any electrical equipment or cords should be avoided. Furthermore, avoid contact with corded phones and devices plugged into wall outlets for recharging. Avoid Telephones: Unless it’s an emergency, avoid using a telephone during a storm.

Unless it’s an emergency, avoid using a telephone during a storm. Stay Away: Keep your distance from windows, doors, patios and porches.

Keep your distance from windows, doors, patios and porches. Avoid Water: Stay away from water or any vessel in the water (boat, etc.).

Stay away from water or any vessel in the water (boat, etc.). Get Indoors: Seek shelter in a sturdy building and avoid buildings in open areas. If you can’t find shelter, get inside a hard-topped automobile and keep the windows up.

Seek shelter in a sturdy building and avoid buildings in open areas. If you can’t find shelter, get inside a hard-topped automobile and keep the windows up. Avoid Plumbing: Don’t shower or take a bath during a storm. Stay away from any bathroom or plumbing fixture.

Don’t shower or take a bath during a storm. Stay away from any bathroom or plumbing fixture. Be Wary: If you feel your skin tingling or your hairs are standing on end, that means lightning is about to strike. Squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet and place your hands on your knees with your head between them. Try to make yourself the smallest target possible and minimize your contact with the ground—don’t lay on the ground.

If you feel your skin tingling or your hairs are standing on end, that means lightning is about to strike. Squat low to the ground on the balls of your feet and place your hands on your knees with your head between them. Try to make yourself the smallest target possible and minimize your contact with the ground—don’t lay on the ground. Call 9-1-1 if someone is struck by lightning.

DOWNLOAD LOCAL 10 WEATHER APP NOW - iOS | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.