Severe weather prompts flight cancellations in South Florida

There is a severe weather warning in effect for Palm Beach and Collier counties Friday night. File photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A strong storm system barreling through Florida on Friday left a girl dead just south of Tallahassee and prompted flight cancellations at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport, as it prompted tornado warnings in Georgia, the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

A severe thunderstorm watch was activated in Palm Beach and Collier counties until 10 p.m. This includes the cities of West Palm Beach, Naples, Clewiston and Labelle. An isolated storm or two could produce damaging wind gusts.

There is also a high risk of rip currents, powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore in Broward and Miami-Dade counties. The line of strong storms will blow through South Florida until 11 p.m., and the heavy rain will move out after midnight. Saturday morning will be mostly dry.

The 8-year-old girl who died Friday was identified as Mariah Juliette Weinman, a student at Woodville Elementary School. Her 12-year-old brother was injured when a tree fell onto their house in Leon County's town of Woodville.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a Woodville School second grader this morning," the Leon County Schools tweeted. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this time."

The leveled house of Delores Anderson is viewed Friday, April 19, 2019, after a tornado touched down in Franklin County, Va. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)

On Thursday, the same storm system left three drivers dead in Mississippi and a woman in Alabama when a tree fell on her mobile home.

DOWNLOAD FREE APP: Here is the link to get regular updates on the Local 10 News Weather App

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.