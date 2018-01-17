Shelters open up for homeless in Broward County due to cold weather

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple shelters opened up to the homeless in Broward County Wednesday because of the cold weather.

The National Weather Service is predicting low temperatures overnight, including wind chill in the mid to upper 40s in Broward metro areas.

The county has since declared a one-day Cold Weather Emergency from 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday.

Those who are homeless are asked to report to the following pickup locations or shelters no later than 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Those who go to a pickup location will be taken to a shelter.

Pompano Beach:

Pompano Beach City Hall

100 W. Atlantic Blvd. (SE Corner)

(Pickup Location Only)

Fort Lauderdale:

The Salvation Army

1445 West Broward Blvd.

(Shelter and Pickup Location)

Hollywood:

Broward Outreach Center

2056 Scott St.

(Shelter Location Only)

