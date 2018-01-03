Snow falls in north Florida; schools, theme parks closed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Weather warnings forced some school districts in Florida's northern counties to close just as students were set to return after a winter break.

A massive front is bringing some of the coldest temperatures in years to parts of Florida.

The National Weather Service said snowfall is ending in Tallahassee and is heading east, across Interstate 10 and toward Jacksonville on Florida's Atlantic coast.

In a tweet, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee said points to the east are getting "steady freezing rain, sleet and snow." Officials also warn that dangerous driving conditions persist across the area.

Officials said about 0.1 inch of snow was reported on the roof of weather service office in Tallahassee.

In central Florida, the state's largest theme parks announced that water attractions such as Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay and SeaWorld's Aquatica were closed Wednesday because of the cold snap.

The mayor of Jacksonville closed city offices to all but essential personnel on Wednesday, advising people to stay off the roads.

In Tallahassee, school officials announced that classes would remain closed Wednesday.

