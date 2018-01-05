South Florida airports experience wrath of snow storm

MIAMI - South Florida airports are experiencing the wrath of the snow storm that is affecting those in the Northeast of the U.S.

Hundreds of passengers at Miami International Airport were left with nowhere to go this week after the monster nor'easter grounded air traffic at some major airports and led to dozens of canceled flights in South Florida.

"8:45 canceled, 11:45 canceled, 6:10 canceled, 7:30 canceled. What are they going to do for me?" Joe Ferraro, a passenger, said. "(It's) $200 a night for a hotel. What am I supposed to do, let my kids and my fiancee sleep on the floor?"

Many passengers were back in the terminal Friday morning, trying to get re-booked to get to their destinations.

Major airlines were forced to cancel a majority of flights to New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. as the snow storm moved in.

"I arrived here just in time to make my flight and they announced it was canceled, so I managed to get the last room in the hotel here," Sylvana Castaneda, who is trying to get to Boston, said.

American Airlines officials said they hope to get people who were stuck Thursday on flights early Friday; however, airline officials said it's looking more like people will be flying out over the weekend.

"We booked our own hotel room and stayed the night, and now we're trying to get on a plane to Philly because all the other trips are booked until the 7th," Amy Huhn, who is trying to get to Connecticut, said.

Airports in New York City, Boston and Washington, D.C. are scheduled to re-open at different times Friday.

Click here to check the latest flight statuses at MIA, and click here to check the latest flight statuses at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Be sure to download the WPLG Local 10 Weather app to receive the latest and most accurate information about severe weather where you live and work. You can find it by searching "WPLG Local 10 Weather" in your iTunes or Google Play app stores.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.