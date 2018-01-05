South Florida gets another dose of temperatures in 40s

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - For a second straight morning, South Florida residents woke up to the coldest temperatures since 2015.

Temperatures dipped into the 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties Friday morning and the 50s in the Florida Keys.

The morning low temperature was 42 degrees in Fort Lauderdale and 47 degrees in Miami. The warm spot was Key West, where the morning low was 56 degrees.

"It is certainly cold for us," Local 10 News meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

The wind chill made it feel like 37 degrees in Pompano Beach and 38 degrees in Fort Lauderdale.

A frost advisory remains in effect for portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties until 9 a.m.

Correa said there will be lots of sunshine Friday, but temperatures will remain in the lower 60s throughout the day.

