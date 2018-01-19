South Florida remembers 'Snow in Miami' miracle

MIAMI - It was the day no South Floridian every believed they would see.

January 19, 1977... the day it snowed in Miami.

Four decades ago, a cold front swept across the state overnight, and when residents awoke, they found snowflakes falling from the sky.

The snow fell as far south as Homestead, but quickly dissipated as the sun rose over the area.

By 9:30 a.m., the South Florida winter wonderland was nothing but a memory.

