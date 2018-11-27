South Florida to see its coldest weather in months this week

MIAMI - The winds of change are bringing a chill to South Florida.

The coldest air of the season, so far, is moving in on northwest winds. Broward and Miami-Dade counties can expect low temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the chill, Broward County has issued a one day cold-weather emergency advisory. That advisory is in place Tuesday night through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

It has been several months since Miami dipped to the low 50s. The last time that happened was March 23 when Miami International Airport recorded a low temperature of 53 degrees. In January, Miami dropped to the 40s.

The temperatures forecast for South Florida on Wednesday are 10 to 15 degrees below normal. Thursday morning will be just as cold, if not a degree or two colder.

The Florida Keys will not be quite as chilly. National Weather Service forecasters say the Middle and Upper Keys are likely to have low temperatures Wednesday in the 50s while the Lower Keys drop to the 60s. Warmer weather will return by the end of the week.



