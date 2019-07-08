Spotty storms cause flight cancellations in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Thunderstorms are causing flight delays and cancellations Monday afternoon at airports in South Florida.

Miami International Airport reported there were at least 40 flights delayed. About 16 flights arriving to MIA and about 24 flights departing from MIA were delayed, according to the Miami-Dade Aviation Department.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport reported there were 166 delays and eight cancellations.

FlightAware's Misery Map shows most of the passengers affected are in Atlanta, New York City and Washington, D.C. flights.

Airport authorities are asking travelers to check with their airline for the latest flight information.

