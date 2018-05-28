Flood watch canceled for South Florida as Alberto heads to Gulf Coast

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Alberto headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday on the northern Gulf Coast, where white sandy beaches emptied of their usual Memorial Day crowds.

Though the Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially start until Friday, Alberto has become the first named storm this year, throwing disarray into long holiday weekend plans in South Florida and along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The National Weather Service canceled it's flood watch just before noon Monday for Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach continues, but the storm could still bring heavy rain to the region Monday evening.

During the Memorial Day weekend, Alberto battered the area with heavy rain and winds, creating treacherous driving conditions and bringing the threat of flooding.

Pilots didn't let the wet weather stop them from flying at the air and sea show in Miami Beach Sunday. However, the sea portion of the event, including jet skiing and power-boating, was canceled due to rough surf.

In Fort Lauderdale, Saturday’s Great American beach party was called off for the first time in its nine year history because of the bad weather.

The rain continued into Monday morning, but tapered off for hours.

The sun even made an appearance Monday on Miami Beach, as subtropical Storm Alberto moved further away from South Florida.

"I had only one day at the beach in two weeks," said Florian Feisst, a Miami Beach resident. "So I came here for the sunny weather, and we only have not so good weather."

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 11 a.m. EDT Monday that Alberto was maintaining its strength as it approached the Florida Panhandle and was centered about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Panama City, Florida. The storm that was expected to make landfall later Monday had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph).

Forecasters warned of life-threatening surf conditions, the possibility of a few brief tornadoes in much of Florida and parts of Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama. And, it said, heavy rains are also expected in many areas.

"Given the short period of time before Alberto makes landfall, its overall ragged appearance, and proximity to dry air, little change in strength is expected before the subtropical storm reaches the coast," said John Cangialosi, a hurricane specialist at the hurricane center.

Once Alberto is inland, and deprived of the warm waters that fuel tropical weather systems, the storm was expected to steadily weaken. A subtropical storm like Alberto has a less defined and cooler center than a tropical storm, and its strongest winds are found farther from its center. Subtropical storms can develop into tropical storms, which in turn can strengthen into hurricanes.

Rough conditions were expected to roil the seas off the eastern and northern Gulf Coast region through Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.