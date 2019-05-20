Subtropical Storm Andrea forms deep in the Atlantic

MIAMI - A low pressure system several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda has become Subtropical Storm Andrea, the National Hurricane Center said Monday.

According to Local 10's Luke Doris, Andrea have should a short life. A cold front should quickly absorb and kill the storm.

It poses no threat to South Florida or the U.S., though people with interests in Bermuda will want to monitor this system.

The official start to the Atlantic hurricane season is June 1.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.