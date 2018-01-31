Check out that super blue blood moon over Miami

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Did you wake up before dawn, look to the sky and check out that moon?

It was a trifecta of lunar events that hadn't happened in more than 150 years.

A blue moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse all took place at the same time Wednesday morning in North America for the first time since 1866.

So what does it all mean?

Blue moon: the second full moon in a calendar month

the second full moon in a calendar month Supermoon: a full moon that appears larger because it is at its closest point to the earth

a full moon that appears larger because it is at its closest point to the earth Blood moon: the name given to the moon during a total lunar eclipse because of its red appearance

Of course, South Florida only got a partial glimpse at the eclipse, but those folks living out west could see the full effect.

Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said the best viewing was from 6:48 a.m. to 7:05 a.m.

