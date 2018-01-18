Temperatures dip into 40s, but it feels even colder

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Temperatures dipped into the 40s early Thursday in South Florida, but the wind chill made it feel even colder.

"We are in the 40s," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said. "We are feeling the 30s out there."

Durda said the wind chill made it feel like 38 degrees in Fort Lauderdale and Hialeah and 37 degrees in Kendall.

A wind chill advisory remains in effect for inland Broward County until 10 a.m.

As far south as Key West, temperatures dipped into the 50s.

"That's how we know that this is a strong cold front, when that cold air makes it all the way down to the Keys," Durda said.

High temperatures will struggle to reach the mid-60s, but a gradual warmup is on the way in time for the weekend.

