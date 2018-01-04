Temperatures dip into 40s in South Florida, 50s in Keys

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - The big chill making its way across the southeast didn't spare South Florida.

Temperatures dipped into the 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties Thursday morning, while temperatures in the Florida Keys dipped into the 50s.

"All across South Florida, it feels very chilly," Local 10 News meteorologist Jennifer Correa said.

Not surprisingly, Key West was the warmest spot, with a high of 60 degrees.

The wind chill was 36 degrees in Fort Lauderdale and 44 degrees in Miami.

"So that is making it feel much colder than the actual temperature," Correa said.

A wind chill advisory was in effect for interior Palm Beach and Broward counties until 10 a.m.

Correa said the chill is expected to stick around Friday, with high temperatures forecast to be in the low 60s.

