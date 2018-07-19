Temperatures expected to reach mid-90s, but it could feel even hotter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - To say it's hot outside would be an understatement.

"Temperatures are going to soar today," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said Thursday morning. "It is going to be a hot one."

Indeed, it was already feeling like a scorcher when the sun rose over South Florida.

Temperatures were already in the 80s in Miami and Fort Lauderdale at 6 a.m.

The forecast calls for a high temperature of 94 degrees, but it could feel even hotter.

"This will be one of the hottest days we've seen so far for the summer if it does become 94 degrees," Durda said. "That means our feels-like temperatures will be anywhere between 105 to possibly 108 (degrees) in some cities."

