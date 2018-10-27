Temperatures to dip into 60s as cold front moves through South Florida

MIAMI - The strongest cold front yet this season is passing through South Florida.

While Saturday afternoon was hot, the evening hours will become noticeably more comfortable.

Humidity is already dropping, and Saturday night should be the coolest night since May.

This means early Sunday morning will be in the very comfortable 60s for the first time this season, and the afternoon will only hit the low 80s (with low humidity). While Saturday and Sunday will likely bring the coolest temperatures, refreshing weather will still linger into next week.

Enjoy the fall change!

