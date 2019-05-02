Thursday tropical downpour alert: Don't forget your umbrella

Local 10 News Weather Authority warns of a rainy Thursday in South Florida. 2018 File Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A tropical disturbance, which is the first potential tropical system of the year, is to blame for the rainy Thursday morning in South Florida.

Swimming is not recommended. Life threatening rip currents will pose a hazard, as the trough of low pressure near the Bahamas is moving northwest toward Florida.

The disorganized tropical system will be affecting Broward County more than Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

With the temperature increases, storms are also likely on Friday when the forecast is in the upper 80s.

As you plan your weekend, keep in mind rain is less likely on Saturday than on Sunday.

The good news: The weather system has a very low probability of becoming a tropical drepression. The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1.

