Severe weather blows through Homestead, damaging at least 1 home

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Severe weather blew through Homestead late Tuesday, causing damage to at least one home, witnesses said.

The National Weather Service in Miami is looking into the damage. At present, the NWS meteorologists believe the damage was caused by a gustnado.

The suspected gustnado was spotted around 9:30 p.m.near Southwest 296th Street and Southwest 159th Avenue.

A gustnado is a short-lived, shallow surface-based vortex, which forms during a thunderstorm.

A video recorded by the homeowner shows an outdoor area with patio furniture thrown about and plants and trees uprooted.

