Tornado spotted in Parkland; flooding in areas of Broward

PARKLAND, Fla. - A tornado was spotted in Parkland and there will be rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in some areas of Broward Friday, the National Weather Service announced.

The areas that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach and Tamarac.

There was a tornado warning extended into a portion of southeastern Palm Beach County.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado was spotted over Parkland moving east at 10 mph.

