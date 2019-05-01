Tropical disturbance moving through Bahamas could bring rain to South Florida

MIAMI - We’re exactly one month away from the start of the Atlantic hurricane season, but we’re already tracking a tropical disturbance moving through the Bahamas. The chance of development before moving into South Florida is very low, but it will still bring locally heavy rain, gusty breezes, and hazardous boating conditions. Here’s what to expect…

HEAVY SHOWERS: Rainfall amounts in excess of 1”. Lower amounts in the Keys. Isolated areas could pick up amounts exceeding 3”. Some of these areas could see minor urban flooding.

WIND: 15-20mph with occasional gusts up to 35mph.

BEACHES: There’s a high risk for rip currents today with waves of 2-4 feet.

BOATING: A Small Craft Advisory is in place through at least 4am Thursday. Seas will run 6-8 feet.

The heaviest showers will move out Thursday night, but enough moisture will remain to kick off spotty downpours through Friday.

As the disturbance pulls away from the coast to the northeast over the Gulf Stream, some slight development is possible. Even if this occurs, its impacts on the Southeast coast would be minimal.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.