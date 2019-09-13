Tropical disturbance near Bahamas forecast to become depression, storm

The tropical disturbance near the Bahamas is not organized yet, but it's forecast to become a tropical depression or tropical storm later Friday or Saturday. The broad center of circulation is moving along the eastern edge of the Bahamas in the general direction of the Central Florida coast.

The tropical disturbance centered near the central Bahamas is now technically called Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The name is confusing -- think of it as a "potential" tropical threat -- but it simply means that the National Hurricane Center has issued watches and warnings for a system that doesn't have a circulation organized enough to be designated a tropical depression. The alerts are based on the idea that the disturbance is close enough to land that people need to be aware.

This is especially true in the northern Bahamas, where there is no good shelter, and the wind and rain on land and over the water could be dangerous until the system moves past them late in the weekend.

The disturbance has been entangled with an upper-level low-pressure system which has not allowed it to develop. As the upper-level system moves away, the atmospheric pattern will become somewhat less hostile, and the flow will push the disturbance in the general direction of the Central Florida coast.

If the disturbance ends up tracking to the right side of the cone, along or off the Florida coast, indications are it will strengthen. The European model has insisted it will intensify significantly off the North Florida coast. If it tracks over the peninsula, it will likely be much weaker.

FOR SOUTH FLORIDA: It appears that the worst weather with the system, no matter what form it takes, will be well to the east or the north of South Florida. We'll get some fringe affects, including some tropical downpours and extra hot weather when the storm center is well to the north in a couple of days.

The future intensity and exact track of the disturbance, tropical depression or tropical storm -- whatever form it takes -- is very uncertain. Forecasts for disorganized systems are never as good as those for developed systems, and this is no exception. The computer forecast models are all over the place, reflecting the uncertainty. Be ready for changes in the forecast.

The Key Messages from the National Hurricane Center about Tropical Disturbance No. 1 are:

1. The system is expected to become a tropical storm and bring tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rainfall to portions of the northwestern Bahamas Friday and Saturday. Significant storm surge is not expected in the northwest Bahamas from this system. Residents there should follow any advice given by local officials.

2. The system could bring tropical-storm-force winds to portions of the Florida east coast over the weekend. Residents there should monitor the progress of this system and follow any advice given by local officials.

3. Heavy rainfall is possible from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine across portions of eastern Florida into this weekend, which could produce flash flooding. There is greater uncertainty than usual in heavy rainfall prospects farther north across the Carolinas.

4. Note that forecast uncertainty for these disturbances is generally larger than for tropical cyclones, especially beyond 48-72 hours.

TROPICAL DISTURBANCES No. 2 & No. 3: The same uncertainty in the computer forecast models applies to disorganized Tropical Disturbance No. 2 on the other side of the Atlantic. It is still two or three days away from eastern Caribbean islands, and the upper-level winds are forecast to be hostile until that time.

Early next week, we will have to watch it and Tropical Disturbance No. 3 behind it as they move into or near the eastern Caribbean Sea. There is no way to know how things are going to develop next week. Don't get hung up on the models. They are guaranteed to change.

Behind those fledgling systems, there are more disturbances over Africa poised to cross the coast into the Atlantic, a reminder that we are still in the heart of hurricane season.

