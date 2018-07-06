Tropical Storm Beryl intensifies in the Caribbean

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Beryl, the second named storm of the 2018 hurricane season, continued its movement northwest in the Atlantic near the Lesser Antilles on Thursday night.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami reported the storm’s winds had strengthened to 65 mph by Thursday afternoon and will likely become a hurricane late Friday night.

The system will encounter some wind shear, which will weaken it, so it is likely that Beryl will fizzle before becoming a threat to the Lesser Antilles.

