Tropical storm warning issued for Miami-Dade County, Florida Keys

MIAMI - Tropical Storm Gordon has formed near the Upper Keys. This reflects the increased organization in the disturbance we have been tracking, and reports of winds gusting over 50 mph with some of the heaviest rain moving in off the ocean.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued in South Florida for Miami-Dade County, the Keys, and on the west coast up to Bonita Beach reflecting these wind speeds over 40 mph. Gusty winds are still possible in Broward County as well.

A flood watch is in effect for South Florida as bands of very heavy rain and gusty winds rotate in off the ocean through the day. The forecast is for widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain with some locations receiving up to 8 inches. Winds off the ocean will gust to around 40-50 mph in some of the stronger cells. These winds will have the potential to bring down some tree limbs and cause power outages.

This upgrade to a tropical storm does not significantly increase the weather threat across South Florida beyond what is already moving in, except that some higher winds might affect the Keys and the west coast of Florida and the system continues to intensify -- especially over the water. Dangerous boating conditions will prevail.

The bad weather on in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area will continue into late this afternoon or early this evening as the system heads into the Gulf of Mexico.

In South Florida, do not be misled by the NHC cone for the Potential Tropical Cyclone. The bad weather extends well outside the cone. The graphic is only an indication the direction the system is expected to track, and the estimated timing.

A Tropical Storm Warning is already in effect for the Alabama and Mississippi coast, and southeast Louisiana including the New Orleans area meaning sustained winds over 40 mph are expected.

The peak intensity of the storm when it reaches the northern Gulf Coast is uncertain. Forecasts for poorly organized systems are generally less accurate than average. Currently the NHC is forecasting Gordon to be a strong tropical storm with winds of about 60 mph when it makes landfall somewhere from southeast Louisiana to Alabama late tomorrow or early Wednesday. It could however, reach hurricane intensity.

Tropical Storm Florence, on the other side of the Atlantic, continues moving in the general direction of the East Coast. It is more than a week away. It is too early to know if it will eventually be a threat to the U.S., but even if that were to happen, it is unlikely that South Florida would be involved.

The intensity of Florence is closely related to its track. If it weakens at the end of this week, it is more likely to eventually track closer to the U.S. If it stays stronger, it will likely turn north into the open ocean.

Another disturbance is moving off of Africa, which will need to be monitored.

