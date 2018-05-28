Watch Local 10's 'Staying Storm Safe' to prep for the 2018 hurricane season

MIAMI - As the official start of the 2018 Hurricane Season approaches, the Local 10 Weather Authority team is ready to get you ready to keep you and your family safe.

Watch Local 10's "Staying Storm Safe" to see what it means to be storm-ready, and what happens when you're not.

Chief Certified Meteorologist Betty Davis is joined by Hurricane Specialists Max Mayfield and Bryan Norcross, along with meteorologists Julie Durda and Luke Dorris, to share stories of survival from Hurricane Irma as well as looking ahead to what this season may bring South Florida.

DOWNLOAD NOW - Local 10's Hurricane Survival Guide

The Local 10 Weather Authority team will also have all the information you need to make sure you are Staying Storm Safe.

Download the FREE Max Tracker Hurricane APP for iOS | Android

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.