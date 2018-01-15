Wind adds to chill factor in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - Another chilly day is on tap for South Florida on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"Not only is it chilly. It's windy," Local 10 News meteorologist Julie Durda said.

Temperatures dipped into the 50s in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Key West.

Durda said recorded wind speeds were between 9 and 17 mph in South Florida. She said wind gusts were at 21 mph in Miami and Key West.

"That will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon as well," Durda said.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the low to mid-70s.

It's even colder farther north, where temperatures dipped below freezing in Tallahassee and were in the 30s in Jacksonville and Gainesville.

"So we're happy with the 50s, right?" Durda said.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up before another cold front overnight Wednesday drops temperatures once again.

