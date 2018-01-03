Winter storm prompts manatees to seek warmer waters

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - It's so cold in Volusia County that hundreds of manatees were swimming to warmer waters in Orange City Wednesday.

Rangers at the Blue Spring State Park, where the spring on the St. Johns River is always about 73 degrees, spotted nearly 400 manatees.

More Weather Headlines

The Save the Manatee Club keeps a webcam running in the area where the crowd of West Indian manatees is expected to increase Thursday.

The National Weather Service's winter storm warning for Thursday extends from the Gulf Coast of Florida’s "Big Bend" region all the way up the Atlantic coast.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.