As of Sept. 25, 2020

General Position Description: Digital Journalist & Social Media Producer

WPLG-Local 10 News is looking for a creative and versatile digital journalist to join our team at South Florida’s ABC affiliate. You will take the lead in running our social media accounts while also creating content geared toward sharing and audience engagement. The ideal candidate will have experience managing social accounts for a major media outlet and also an itch to experiment with new strategies and platforms. You will also chip in writing breaking news and trending stories, so strong written skills and editorial judgment are also required.

Qualifications: --Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred --At least 5 years of experience in a digital media newsroom --Knowledge of SEO and analytics; ability to put those analytics into action and change strategies to fit the circumstance --Knowledge of best practices in regards to content creation and digital layouts --Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices --Exceptional writing, editing and communication skills rooted in journalistic excellence --Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for Producer2 Position:

URL: https://usr57.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7206

Applicants should send links of their work to:

Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

bpohovey@wplg.com