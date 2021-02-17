Watch Live

78ºF
News Headlines
2 hours ago
Authorities search wooded area in Hollywood for missing woman
5 minutes ago
Florida reports 7,342 new COVID-19 cases, 157 more resident deaths Wednesday
13 minutes ago
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died
2 hours ago
DeSantis calls for patience amid delay in vaccine shipments
5 hours ago
2 men accused of posing as US marshals to get out of wearing masks at South Florida resort
2 hours ago
Man fatally shot after confronting 2 people about vehicle burglary
22 minutes ago
Man waves at security camera while burglarizing vehicle in Oakland Park
2 hours ago
Man shot and killed by police outside mobile home in Miami trailer park
7 hours ago
Rodent droppings surround pizza oven in South Florida restaurant
38 minutes ago
Bipartisan group in Miami asks Biden to avoid lifting sanctions on Cuba
7 minutes ago
Officers search for occupants of Maserati after I-95 crash in Miami-Dade
2 hours ago
Boil water notice issued for several areas in northern Broward County
40 minutes ago
Miami mum on process of hiring city’s next police chief
8 hours ago
Heavy rain brings flash floods to parts of Miami-Dade and Broward, causing mess for daily commuters
33 minutes ago
Surveillance video captures Fort Lauderdale homeowner open fire on burglars
8 hours ago
Officials: Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle