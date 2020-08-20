Tropical weather discussion NWS National Hurricane Center Miami fl 1250 p.m. EDT thu aug 20 2020

Tropical weather discussion for North America, Central America Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea, northern sections of South America, and Atlantic Ocean to the African Coast from the equator to 32N. The following information is based on satellite imagery, weather observations, radar and meteorological analysis.

Based on 1200 UTC surface analysis and satellite imagery through 1700 UTC.

Special Features

Tropical Depression Thirteen is centered near 16.0N 52.0W at 20/1500 UTC or 750 nm east of the northern Leeward Islands moving WNW at 18 kt. Estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 mb. Maximum sustained wind speed is 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt. Scattered moderate to isolated strong convection stretches from 180 nm in the northwest quadrant and 160 nm in the southern semicircle. Additional scattered moderate convection is seen 260 nm south of the center between 51W to 53W. Seas are up to 10 ft near the center. On the forecast track, the depression is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward Islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday. Please read the latest NHC public advisory at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/MIATCPAT3.shtml and forecast/advisory at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/MIATCMAT3.shtml for more details.

Tropical Depression Fourteen is centered near 15.1N 79.7W at 20/1500 UTC or 235 nm east of cabo gracias a dios on Nicaragua and Honduras border moving west at 18 kt. Estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb. Maximum sustained wind speed is 30 kt with gusts to 40 kt. Numerous moderate to strong convection noted 300 nm in the northern semicircle and scattered moderate in the southeast quadrant. On the forecast track, the center of the system will move near or just north of the northeastern coast of Honduras and the bay islands on Friday and will approach the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico on Saturday. The center is then expected to cross the Yucatan Peninsula Saturday night and move into the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Please read the latest NHC public advisory at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/MIATCPATA.shtml and forecast/advisory at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/MIATCMAT4.shtml for more details.

A tropical wave over western Africa is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms near the Africa coast. This wave is expected to move over the far eastern tropical Atlantic on fri, and some slow development is possible through the weekend while it moves west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph across the eastern tropical Atlantic. Scattered moderate convection is noted between 04N-12N between 16W-20W along the African Coast south of Guinea- besau. Ascat pass shows fresh to strong southerly winds from 05N- 10N between 14W-20W. Please refer to the latest NHC tropical weather outlook at www.hurricanes.gov, for more details.

Tropical Waves

An Atlantic Ocean tropical wave has an axis along 46W from 19N southward and is moving west at 15 knots. Scattered moderate convection has developed in association with this wave from 06N to 09N between 42W and 45W. Convection east of the wave is mainly associated to td. Fourteen.

A tropical wave has entered the Caribbean with its axis along 62W from 20N southward and is moving westward 15-20 kt knots. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are noted in the northern Lesser Antilles but drier air in the vicinity is limiting convection south of 15N.

Monsoon Trough/ITCZ

The Monsoon Trough passes through the coastal areas of Mauritania near 16W to 37W. The ITCZ begins near 54W to 60W. In addition to the convection associated with systems described above in the special features and tropical waves sections, scattered moderate to strong convection is noted south of The Monsoon Trough between 19W-25W and scattered moderate from 09N-12N between 53W- 60W.

Gulf of Mexico

A stationary front extends from a 1010 mb low pressure to near Galveston, Texas, with a weak surface trough extending in the northern Gulf from 88W to 92W. Broad ascent over the northeast Gulf is leading to scattered moderate to isolated strong convection north of 23N and east of 91W. Elsewhere, light to gentle winds and seas of less than 2 ft prevail.

Caribbean Sea

See above discussion in special features for t.d. Fourteen over the Caribbean.

South of t.d. Fourteen, moderate to fresh winds are noted south of Hispaniola in the central Caribbean while for the portions of the eastern and western Caribbean Sea gentle to moderate trades are occurring. Scattered convection is confined to areas along the Pacific monsoonal trough, within about 180 nm of the Panama coast. Seas range 3-6 ft with upwards of 9 ft near the low in the central Caribbean.

Tropical Depression Fourteen will strengthen and move into the south-central Gulf as a tropical storm. Fourteen will change little in intensity as it moves to near 25.0N 92.0W by early mon. Expect tropical-force winds and heavy rainfall over portions of Nicaragua, the Gulf of Honduras and the Yucatan Peninsula.

Atlantic Ocean

See above discussion in special features regarding Tropical Depression Thirteen.

A weakening cold front is sagging south over the east-central Atlantic, from 22W to 31W to 42W. No convection is occurring with this front. To the west, high pressure of 1021 mb centered near 52W continues to dominate much of the basin.

Fresh southerly winds are occurring in the Atlantic from 29N ahead of a trough north of the area. Otherwise, light to gentle winds prevail.

Tropical Depression Thirteen will strengthen to a tropical storm this evening. Thirteen is forecast to move over portion of the greater antilles this weekend. This could bring storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind impacts over portions of Hispaniola, Cuba and the bahama. Thirteen could strengthen to a hurricane near 24.0N 78.6W by early mon.