As of March 10, 2021:

Job Title: Anchor/Reporter

A TV Anchor/Reporter is responsible for anchoring the newscast, but are not limited to: examining significant news items to determine ideas for features and news reports and evaluating leads and tips in developing story ideas as well as presenting live, taped or filmed interviews and voice‑over reports in the studio and/or from the site of a news event. The Anchor must also follow through on the development of a previously reported story for news updates and additional reports as well as maintain and cultivate news sources. The position requires that the Anchor maintains standards in writing, delivery and presentation of news stories and has the ability to work with photographer/editor to improve story presentation. The ideal candidate must have proven experience as a television general assignment reporter and extensive live reporting experience; ability to work with photographer/editor to improve story presentation; able to follow the direction of assignment editors, producers and other managers, able to meet tough deadlines. Other duties as assigned. A degree in journalism is preferred.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for Anchor2 Position:

URL: https://us59.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/Preview/7331

Send resume and tapes to:

Bill Pohovey

WPLG/TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.

TAPES WILL NOT BE RETURNED.