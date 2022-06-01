As of May 31, 2022

Job Title: Television News-Executive Producer-Full Time

Responsibilities:

Oversee the complete preparation of four hour weekend morning newscast. Seeking hands on EP with solid news judgment, leadership skills, creativity and a drive for excellence. Seeking strategic thinker and someone who can plan and then execute that plan. Candidate must be a proven leader in digital efforts and social media. Candidate must have several years producing experience in major market newsrooms and EP experience. Must be able to multi task and be a team player.

Qualifications:

Knowledge of television news

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills required

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

Ability to work in a fast-paced high-energy environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

3-5 years experience as a producer and/or executive producer in a commercial news operation required

College degree in journalism or broadcasting preferred

News computer knowledge necessary

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check employment/education verifications, reference checks and Proof of COVID-19 vaccination .

Please follow link below to apply for Producer3 Position:

URL: https://us62e2.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7697

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

Send resume to: Bill Pohovey, VP/News Director bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.