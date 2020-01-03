January 2020 Community Events Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

January

Broward County Library Branches

Time: Library hours

Your Broward County Library Branches have a host of activities, workshops and conferences happening throughout the month.

Cost: Free or low cost

For more information, visit www.broward.org/library

Saturday, Jan. 4

Auditions for The O’Jays Musical Tribute

Miramar Community Theatre

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The production is looking for females and males, ages 12-17, who can sing, dance and/or act. The production is unpaid and all singers must prepare 16 bars from your favorite O’Jays song.

Cost: Open Auditions

For more information email kjarmstead@miramarculturalcenter.org

Saturday, Jan. 11

15th Annual FLIPANY Fun Run

Hollywood North Beach Park

3601 North Ocean Drive

Hollywood, FL 33019

Time: Registration is from 6 a.m. – 7:45 p.m.

The FLIPANY Fun Run challenges participants of all ages to a 5K Walk/Run or 10K Run, as well as providing access to local health and wellness vendors, free kids activities, and a silent auction /raffle. This is a great opportunity for you, your company, or community group to show support for FLIPANY and its mission to empower youth and adults through nutrition and physical activity programs while influencing policy changes for healthier communities.

Cost: Adults: $35, Kids $15

For sponsorship opportunities contact Angie Rodriguez at 617-259-4696 or email at arodriguez@flipany.org.

Saturday, Jan. 11

ARTLIT 2020

Pompano Beach Library & Cultural Center

50 West Atlantic Blvd.

Pompano Beach, FL 33060

Time: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

ArtLit is a community celebration of art and literature with a playful explosion of live chalk art, canvas art, music, virtual reality demonstrations, interactive experiences, food trucks and fun for all ages. Free live art creation and entertainment will be happening throughout the day.

Cost: Free

Sunday, Jan. 12

2nd Annual Pawsitive Strides 5K

TY Park

3300 North Park Road

Hollywood, FL

Time: 7 a.m.

There will be a chip timed start/finish, and all participants will receive a race bib with RFID timing tag, custom commemorative medal, Dri-Fit event t-shirt and personalized race certificate. Awards will be presented to the top three overall runners; custom certificates will go to the top three in each age group. The event benefits the Humane Society of Broward County.

Cost: $35-pre registration, $45-day of event

To register online visit https://victorysportsmgt.com/event/pawsitive5k or for more information, call 954-266-6845.

Friday, Jan. 17

Stand for Something – Two locations:

In Broward:

First Baptist Fort Lauderdale

301 East Broward Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 7:30 a.m.

In Miami-Dade:

Intercontinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

Time: 11:30 a.m.

This event will feature an inspirational breakfast and luncheon with inspirational speaker Minnijean Brown-Trickey, a renowned social activist and recipient of the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal.

Cost: Individual ticket: $150, Sponsorship Tables: $2,500+

For more information, contact Aimee Fretwell at afretwell@YMCASouthFlorida.org or 954-357-0289.

Friday, Jan. 17

Free Third Friday

Miami Children’s Museum

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Thanks to the support of Baptist Health South Florida, every third Friday of each month, visitors can roam the museum free of charge. Due to the number of visitors on Free Third Fridays, the museum suggests leaving strollers at home or in the car.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Jan. 18

The Broward Veterans Expo

Omni Auditorium – Broward College North Campus

1000 Coconut Creek Blvd.

Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

At this expo, veterans will be able to meet representatives from various government agencies and nonprofits serving veterans. Veterans will have employment and educational opportunities as well as be able to file disability claims and receive legal assistance.

Cost: Free

For more information call Cynthis Carcillo at 305-926-0432 or Michael Jones at 860-983-8068.

Jan. 24 – Feb. 3

SuperFest Miami LIVE

Miami Gardens, FL

SuperFest Miami LIVE is a community, music, sport and entertainment festival held leading up to Super Bowl weekend. The week-long event will attract local businesses, pioneers in technology and innovation and world-class talent.

For more information, visit www.superfestmiami.com, email barbara@superfestmiamiLIVE.com or call 954-661-7442.