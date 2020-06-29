Goodwill makes history with first ever sale

MIAMI – For the first time ever, Goodwill South Florida is having an Independence Day sale on all their donated goods, excluding new goods, from Friday, July 3, to Sunday, July 5.

The nonprofit, whose mission is to train and employ people with disabilities and other barriers to work, will offer the 50% off sale across all its 33 retail stores. Goodwill South Florida says it’s received an abundance of donated goods as a result of households deep cleaning during the time in quarantine.

“These donations have caused an overstock in our stores and warehouses, so we thought an Independence Day sale would be a perfect opportunity to sell a large amount of those goods and use the funds to help our nonprofit recover from the financial hardship caused by the pandemic and revamp some of the much needed training and hiring programs we offer,” said David Landsberg, CEO of Goodwill South Florida.

Goodwill South Florida stores are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. All stores remain under and practice strictly enforced safety and sanitation procedures. All customers and employees must continue to wear a mask in the store at all times and keep a 6 feet distance between others.

For a full list of Goodwill South Florida’s retail store locations, please visit goodwillsouthflorida.org/locations.