‘Jurassic Quest’ returns to Broward County for 1 weekend only

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Get ready to go back to prehistoric times this weekend as “Jurassic Quest” returns to the Broward County Convention Center.

Dinosaur fans will get to see awesome moving and roaring replicas of the thunder lizards that once ruled the earth!

You will also get to see real life fossils and take part in a fossil dig.

“Jurassic Quest” is open Friday until 8 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

CLICK HERE to get tickets an reserve a time for your kids.