February 2023 Community Calendar

Our Local 10 Community Calendar is your one-stop shop for information about free or low-cost events happening in your community. From music festivals to museum displays and everything in between, check out why South Florida is the place to be every day of the week.

Now – Feb. 28

Reggae Month Miami

Reggae Month Miami will offer FREE live music, meet and greets with reggae performers, networking and a conference in South Florida. Reggae Month Miami will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

Cost: Most events are free

For a calendar list of events, locations and to RSVP for a particular event, visit https://caribtix.com/event-details?eid=88544

Now – Feb. 28

Los Trompos

Shops at Merrick Park

358 San Lorenzo Avenue

Coral Gables, FL

Time: Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Spanish for “spinning tops,” Los Trompos is a world-famous interactive vibrant outdoor display that features eight larger-than-life, three-dimensional colorful spinning tops in a variety of colors and shapes that invite visitors to play and engage with the art. The art draws its inspiration from a toy that has been popular with children around the world since the dawn of time.

Cost: Free

Friday, Feb. 3

21st Annual MLK Old School Music Celebration

Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

3800 NW 11th Place

Lauderhill, FL 33311

Time: 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Celebrate MLK and Black History Month at a live concert featuring SWV, Maxi Priest, Blackstreet and Old Skool Gang. The monies raised in part will go to the MLK scholarship.

Cost: Tickets start at $65.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.showpass.com/mlk23/.

Feb. 3- Feb. 15

New World Symphony’s “I Dream a World: The Harlem Renaissance in Europe”

New World Center

500 17th Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Time: 7:30 p.m.

This season’s festival is a two-week exploration of the trans-Atlantic movement and influence of the Harlem Renaissance in Europe.

Cost: Different events taking place throughout the weeks. Ticket costs vary.

For more information, visit https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/

Saturday, Feb. 4

Tri-Rail’s Annual “Rail Fun Day”

Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport Station

500 Gulf Stream Way

Dania Beach, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Attendees of the annual family fun day will enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, interactive games, cookie decorating, photos with Tri-Rail’s mascot Conductor George Green and popular costume characters, face painting, giveaways, food trucks and the “South Florida’s Kids Got Talent” singing competition.

Cost: Free

Saturday, Feb. 4

2nd annual Caribe Arts Fest

Griffing Park

1220 NW Griffing Blvd

Miami, FL

Time: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

This family-friendly experience will showcase a wide variety of talents and creations representing and encompassing the culture, essence, and creativity of the Caribbean and the Americas.

Cost: Free. Attendees are encouraged to register online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/caribe-arts-fest-2023-tickets-476583503087

Sunday, Feb. 5

3rd Annual South Dade Schools ArtsFest

Pinecrest Gardens

11000 Red Road

Miami, FL

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This event will feature 25 performing groups and 500 works of visual art showcased by students across Miami-Dade County Public Schools – from Florida City to North Miami Beach. Jazz, orchestral, choral, and band groups will be stationed to perform in a staggered layout along the Gardens’ winding path through the 200-acre botanical gardens , allowing attendees to walk through the gardens and enjoy the performances.

Cost: Free

Feb. 5 – Feb. 28

Reflections of Society

History Fort Lauderdale - New River Inn Museum of History

231 SW 2nd Avenue

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

This is a fine art exhibit featuring works for show and sale from Dillard Center for the Arts’ Advanced Placement (AP) students and instructors

Cost: $7 - $15

Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

Friday, Feb. 10

Madama Butterfly

Miramar Cultural Center

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Time: 7 p.m.

This is a full-scale opera production with traditional sets and costumes.

Cost: $25-$45

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit miramarculturalcenter.org.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

South Florida Symphony Orchestra’s 25th Anniversary Performance

The Parker in Fort Lauderdale

707 NE 8th Street

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Time: 7:30 p.m.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra will present a passionate evening of masterworks from Brahms, Sibelius and Berlioz.

Cost: $15 and up

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit southfloridasymphony.org/masterworks-iii-2022-2023 or call 954-522-8445.

Thursday – Sunday, Feb. 16-19

Tropic Bound

Paradise Plaza

Miami Design District

151 NE 31st Street

Miami, FL 33137

Time: Friday: 12 p.m. -6 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. -7 p.m., Sunday: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Tropic Bound is South Florida’s first international biennial artists’ book fair. Visitors will discover more than 60 international exhibitors from across the US, Mexico, South American, Caribbean, Europe and Egypt.

Cost: Free

To RSVP, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/o/tropic-bound-55515375283

Monday, Feb. 20

Miami Symphony Orchestra (MISO) Concert

Moore Building, Miami Design District

160 NE 40th Street

Miami, FL

Time: 6:30 p.m.

The concert is being produced in collaboration with famed musician and producer Emilio Estefan. The night will commence with an opening performance by a soon-to-be-announced headliner musician, followed by Maestro Eduardo Marturet’s recreation of the original 1922 official concert repertoire.

Saturday, Feb. 25

AILEY II, The Next Generation of Dance

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Knight Concert Hall

Miami, FL 33132

For one night only. AILEY II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding emerging choreographers.

Time: 8 p.m.

Cost: $30 - $65 per ticket

Tickets are available online at arshtcenter.org or at the Adrienne Arsht Center box office by calling 305-949-6722.

Sunday, Feb. 26

Free Gospel Sundays

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts – John S. & James L. Knight Concert Hall

1300 Biscayne Blvd. Knight Concert Hall

Miami, FL 33132

Time: 5 p.m.

Local 10′s Calvin Hughes will host this special event with Pastor Marc Cooper and award-winning choir, Miami Mass Choir.

Cost: Free

Advance passes are required. To reserve, visit https://www.arshtcenter.org/tickets/2022-2023/free-gospel-sundays/free-gospel-sundays-pastor-cooper-miami-mass-choir/#tickets