Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida honors alumni, unveils exhibit

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Girls Scouts of Tropical Florida is celebrating its storied history.

Last month, as part of its centennial anniversary, the organization hosted the Lifetime of Leadership Ceremony, where it honored ten distinguished alumni, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, and launched a new exhibition taking place at HistoryMiami Museum.

The exhibition, called “A Century of Girl Scouting in Miami and the Keys,” will be on display through June 11.

It will later make its way through Miami-Dade County Public Libraries.

“We want everyone in the community to help us celebrate our heritage and the impact Girl Scouting has made,” said Chelsea Wilkerson, the CEO of GSTF. “What better way to kick this exhibit off than by honoring some of the powerhouse Girl Scout alums who embody what it means to be a Girl Scout today.”

The exhibition features ten panels in Spanish and English, showcasing the activities, attire and impact of GSTF across each decade, as well as a digital photo slideshow with historic photos and display cases.

Local troops introduce the exhibit with a recorded welcome message and a scavenger hunt to explore individual items and their significance. Access to the community gallery at HistoryMiami is free of charge.

The first Girl Scout Troop in Miami was formed in 1923.

Currently, the organization serves approximately 3,000 Girl Scouts across Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

To find out more about GSTF, visit girlscoutsfl.org.