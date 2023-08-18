Best foot forward: 15 kids gifted with brand new shoes for first day of school

Vernon Carey Sr., his wife LaTavia Carey, son Jaylen Carey and daughter Dynver Carey with kids they hosted on a sneaker shopping spree

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – It was a gift that was good for the sole.

Former Miami Dolphins player, Vernon Carey Sr., and his family hosted 15 kids from Liberty City to a sneaker shopping spree. It happened this week at the Dick’s Sporting Goods in Pembroke Pines.

Since 2016, the Carey family Foundation has given kids an opportunity to have brand news shoes in time for the first day of school.

This year, the foundation provided each child with a $150 gift card. Dick’s Sporting Goods bumped up the amount an additional $100 per child.

With $250 in their hands, the kids were able to shop for their favorite sneakers as well as additional items.

The excitement of the day gave them an appetite to enjoy a hearty and healthy meal provided by Green Envy, which Carey Sr. owns.

“My family and I enjoyed the opportunity to spend time with the children and provide new sneakers as they start their new school year,” said Vernon Carey Sr. Founder of the Carey Family Foundation.

The Carey Family Foundation creates programs to enhance academic, recreational and economic opportunities for youth in South Florida.

To find out more, visit CareyFamilyFoundation.org.