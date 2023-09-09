Food for Thought: Broward college students benefit from on-campus pantry

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Food for Thought campaign and Publix Super Markets volunteers recently stopped by a special food pantry that is helping students to have one less worry, as they focus on their education at Broward College.

The Seahawk Marketplace, which aims to provide food and personal hygiene care items at no cost to Broward College students, has three locations that are open on most weekdays and close on weekends and when the college closes.

The A. Hugh Adams Central Campus location opens from 3 to 7 p.m., on Monday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Tuesday to Thursday, in room 128, at Building 19, at 3501 Davie Rd., in Davie. It’s closed from Friday to Sunday.

The Judson A. Samuels South Campus location opens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Tuesday to Friday, in room 101, at Building 68, at 7200 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines. It’s closed from Saturday to Monday.

The North Campus location opens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Tuesday to Friday in room 113 at Building 46, at 1000 Coconut Creek Blvd., in Coconut Creek. It’s closed from Saturday to Monday.

For more information about their effort and about how to help or apply for the service, call 954-201-3663 or 954-201-4767, or visit this page.