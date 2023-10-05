Local 10 celebrates 10 years of ‘Day of Giving’

The Local 10 Day of Giving is celebrating a milestone anniversary in 2023. This November, we will mark 10 years collecting non-perishable foods for our local hunger relief organizations.

Since 2014, we have distributed upwards of 94,000 pounds of food. Even during the height of the pandemic in 2020, when we couldn’t host the event in-person, Local 10 viewers donated online. With those monetary donations, we were able to provide the equivalent of 10,000 meals to six nonprofits.

“We are so blessed because we live in South Florida,” said Louise Gigliotti, lead volunteer at Manna-Share-A-Meal. “You never let us down.”

This year’s Day of Giving will take place on Friday, November 3. A team of Local 10 anchors and reporters will be greeting viewers at select Publix stores in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. We will begin the day bright and early at 6 a.m. and go all the way to sundown filing live news reports and accepting donations of non-perishable foods. We will be adding more organizations and stores, as well as special surprises to this year’s program.

“Because you were so passionate about giving, I said, ‘I want to be a part of this. No matter what I have to do today, I am going to be a part of this,” said a Local 10 News viewer in 2022 before dropping off her donation at a Publix in Pembroke Pines.

As of today, the Local 10 Day of Giving benefitting organizations are: Curley’s House, Harvest Drive, Joshua’s Heart, Make-A-Wish Veterans, Manna-Share-A Meal, Star-of-the-Sea Foundation, The Caring Place and The Salvation Army of Broward County. The nonprofits will have volunteers at each Publix store and will receive your donations directly.

You can also choose to give online. We have established the Local 10 Fund with The Miami Foundation for you to give securely and conveniently by clicking here.

Just indicate “Day of Giving” in the form and 100 percent of the amount donated will go toward the nonprofits.

“On Thanksgiving Day, we will be feeding the community, the homeless community, so thank you so much, this definitely will be a great help,” said The Caring Place volunteers in 2022 after receiving a pallet of food at the Publix store in Hollywood.

Local 10 will be adding more Publix stores as we get closer to the Day of Giving on November 3. So far, the following locations will be participating.

Miami-Dade

Kendall (Store 658)

9105 South Dadeland Blvd.

Miami, FL 33156

(305) 670-8929

Miami Shores (Store 794)

9050 Biscayne Blvd Miami Shores, FL 33138

(305) 751-4075

Broward

Fort Lauderdale (Store 70)

3400 North Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

(954) 564-9612

Hollywood (Store 1454)

1700 Sheridan Street

Hollywood, FL 33020

(954) 927-5680

Pembroke Pines - Paraiso Parc (Store 1068)

15729 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

(954) 431-2261

Monroe

Key Largo (Store 376)

101437 Overseas Hwy (Tradewinds Plaza) Key Largo, FL, 33037-4505

(305) 451-0808

Let’s make November 3 the best Day of Giving yet!