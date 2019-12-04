Lady Gaga to headline Miami concert on eve of Super Bowl

MIAMI – Lady Gaga is going to have a super concert in South Florida.

The pop star will be the headliner of the "Super Saturday Night" concert on the eve of the Super Bowl.

Watson Island will serve as the setting for the Feb. 1 concert, which will take place at the posh Island Gardens marina.

The Grammy Award-winning singer is known for such songs as "Bad Romance," "Just Dance" and "Poker Face." She also won an Oscar for the song "Shallow" in last year's "A Star is Born" remake.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were previously announced as halftime performers during the Super Bowl.

Tickets for the “Super Saturday Night” concert will go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Super Bowl LIV will be played Feb. 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.