Yacht that caught fire at Miami marina belongs to Marc Anthony

MIAMI – A yacht that caught fire at a Miami marina belongs to Latin crooner Marc Anthony, his publicist confirmed to Local 10 News on Thursday.

The 120-foot luxury yacht caught fire Wednesday night at the Island Gardens marina on Watson Island.

Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said it took about 45 firefighters from the city and Miami-Dade County to battle the blaze.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez said there were two crew members on board at the time the fire started, but they were able to safely escape.

A publicist for Anthony told Local 10 News that the Grammy Award winner was not on board.

Marc Anthony performs at the Latin American Music Awards, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The yacht was damaged beyond repair.