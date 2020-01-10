Local10.com weekend guide: Jan. 10-12

Music

Billy Joel returns to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for the first time in 11 years with a Friday night performance at Hard Rock Live. The “Piano Man” himself takes the stage at 8 p.m. Ticket prices range from $109 to $409.

Air Supply will be joined by special guests Poco for a performance Saturday night at the Magic City Casino. Standing room only tickets are all that remain. They cost $25.

Elvis Presley would have turned 85 on Jan. 8. Hence Chris MacDonald’s “Memories of Elvis Rockin’ Birthday Bash” comes to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MacDonald is the only authorized tribute artist to perform at Graceland. Ticket prices start at $28.89.

The Righteous Brothers haven’t lost that loving feeling. They’ll be spreading some of that love Sunday night at the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. The death of Bobby Hatfield couldn’t keep Bill Medley from performing, so he’ll be joined by Bucky Heard as they play all the greatest hits of the era. The show starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $48.15.

Movies

The World War I epic "1917" opens nationwide Friday and is getting plenty of Oscar buzz.

Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek star in the comedy “Like a Boss.”

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Kristen Stewart stars as an engineer whose team encounters a creature at the bottom of the ocean. That’s the premise of “Underwater,” which is basically “Alien” meets “The Abyss.” Or was that “Leviathan?” Read about it for yourself in this review.

Kristen Stewart in "Underwater."

Click here to find your nearest theater and show times.

Sports

The Heat may be on the road this weekend, but there's still plenty of basketball to be played in Miami. Well, Coral Gables, technically. The Hurricanes will host Pittsburgh in an Atlantic Coast Conference tilt at 6 p.m. Sunday. Miami will likely be without Keith Stone, who is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

Miami's Keith Stone shoots over Temple's Jake Forrester during the first half of a game at Barclays Center, Dec. 17, 2019, in New York.

If hoops isn't your cup of tea, how about hockey? The Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the Panthers this Sunday at 7 p.m. at the BB&T Center.

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers takes down Oliver Ekman-Larsson of the Arizona Coyotes in front of the net at the BB&T Center on January 7, 2020.

Entertainment

Downtown Miami has gone to the dinosaurs. The Jurassic World Live Tour comes to the American Airlines Arena this weekend. Prehistoric beasts will roam the Heat’s home court for one show Friday night, three shows Saturday and two shows Sunday. Tickets start at $25.

Dinosaurs rule the earth on the Jurassic World Live Tour.

“American Son” makes its Florida premiere Friday night at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County. The stage play, which runs through Jan. 26 and is set in Miami, was adapted into a Netflix movie starring Kerry Washington.

Actor and comedian Sinbad will spend the weekend in Miami. The “Houseguest” star will perform at the Miami Improv with two shows Friday night, a pair of shows Saturday night and one show Sunday. All guest must be 21 or older. A two-drink minimum is required.

Comedian Sinbad performs onstage during Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XXII at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 8, 2016 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night)

Disney’s “Aladdin” moves from the big screen to the stage for this musical adaptation now showing at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale. Local 10 News anchor Jenise Fernandez spoke to the stars about the differences between the movie(s) and musical.

Chazz Palminteri’s story about growing up in the Bronx in the 1960s is back in South Florida. The musical version of “A Bronx Tale” is now showing at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach.