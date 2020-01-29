Jennifer Lopez, ‘Bling Cup’ and Super Bowl LIV: What’s it all mean?

MIAMI – What does Jennifer Lopez and her bedazzled cup have to do with the Super Bowl? The answer will be revealed in the second quarter of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 50-year-old Latina superstar has been teasing her upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance alongside Shakira in a series of Instagram and Twitter posts leading up to Sunday's NFL championship game.

Her most recent post Wednesday includes a 15-second video that appears to be a promotion for the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood.

In the video, it shows Lopez putting on lip gloss in one of the hotel rooms when a gloved figure snatches a bedazzled cup with the "JLo" insignia on it.

"No one messes with my Bling Cup," Lopez wrote. "See for yourself Sunday in the 2nd quarter."

No one messes with my Bling Cup 💎🥤. See for yourself Sunday in the 2nd quarter. @HardRock pic.twitter.com/RLrDMV9cCb — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) January 29, 2020

Monday's post included the mysterious "Bling Cup," complete with its own hash tag. An accompanying photograph showed the cup in question, a bedazzled microphone, two iPhones, some sunglasses and what appears to be an empty cup of Cuban coffee.

So what’s it all mean? Stay tuned.