Enter to win the ultimate Valentine’s gift! A fine dining experience and show at the Adrienne Arsht Center

MIAMI – Here’s a unique Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other.

Enter to win a $100 gift card to enjoy a dinner at BRAVA, by James Beard award finalist chef Brad Kilgore, located inside the Adrienne Arsht Center.

The winner will also receive two tickets to enjoy the musical talents of Pink Martini, featuring Storm Large with special guest Ari Shapiro, on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Knight Concert Hall.