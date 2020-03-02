Ultra Music Festival to go ahead despite coronavirus concerns

MIAMI – As the coronavirus outbreak affects events worldwide, Miami officials are preparing for the international electronic dance music fans that will descend to downtown for the Ultra Music Festival.

They EDM fans from about 105 different countries will be at Bayfront Park from Friday, March 20, to Sunday, March 22. UMF in Abu Dhabi will also be held this Thursday and Friday.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said it’s not time to panic. Suarez and members of the city’s emergency management team recently discussed preventive measures and teamwork with the Florida Department of Health and Miami Fire Rescue.

Officials declared a public health emergency on Sunday reporting two people tested positive for the virus in Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has yet to confirm the cases.

According to Dr. Scott Rivkees, Florida’s surgeon general, one patient is a woman in her 20s who traveled to Italy and the other is a man in his 60s who is not a travel-related case.

“It is not known how this individual was exposed to COVID-19,” Rivkees said during a Monday news conference. “This is a rapidly evolving situation.”

Rivkees asked anyone who has traveled to Italy, South Korea, Iran and China to self-isolate for 14 days and notify public health officials.