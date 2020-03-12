Coronavirus and local events: What’s happening, what’s not

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Local 10 and Local 10.com are monitoring the situation of cancellations and postponements for events happening in South Florida.

Here’s a helpful list of what’s on, what’s off. As always, contact the event location before attending an event or canceling plans.

What’s On

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: Remaining performances of “Hamilton” at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts will go on as planned. 8 p.m. Thursday, March 12, Friday, March 13, Saturday, March 14, and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 1 p.m. Sunday, March 15.

Also, Harry Connick Jr., show will go on. 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17.

See other performances scheduled at: https://www.arshtcenter.org/Tickets/Calendar/2019-2020-Season/Coronavirus/Coronavirus/

Postponed or Canceled

American Airlines Arena: Scheduled events through April 1 have been postponed at the AmericanAirlines Arena include:

Thursday, March 12 – Aventura

Thursday, March 19 – Disney On Ice

Friday, March 20 – Disney On Ice

Saturday, March 21 – Disney On Ice

Sunday, March 22 – Disney On Ice

Tuesday, March 24 – Cher

Monday, March 29 – Ricardo Montaner

All Miami Heat games will not be played.

Tickets purchased for any of the will be honored for the rescheduled dates, which are still to be determined. AAArena.com for updated information.

Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival: Festival postponed due to coronavirus concerns after Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert signed a local state of emergency. These events include Poetry in the Gardens, Women’s Impact Luncheon, the Official Press Conference, and Opening Night Party that were scheduled for Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13, as well as the Music Festival on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15. More information, https://www.jazzinthegardens.com/2020-jitg-lineup/

LGBTQ+Pride of the Americas: More than 350,000 visitors from Alaska to Argentina were expected for this multi-day festival, the first Pride of the Americas. The multi-day event, set for April 21-26 in Fort Lauderdale. has been postponed until Fall 2020. www.pridefortlauderdale.org.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: Concerts for Friday, March 13 at Miami Design District, Saturday, March 14 at the Moore Building Elastika, and March 15 at Miami Botanical Garden postponed. Tickets renewed for the Mystery of Genius concert set for Sunday, March 14, 2021. Or can be exchanged for any concerts. More information, www.themiso.org.

Saint Patrick’s Day Parades: City of Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Ultra Music Festival: At this time, the 22nd edition of Ultra Music Festival, originally scheduled for March 20, 21 and 22, 2020 will be postponed to March 26, 27 and 28, 2021. Due to the Florida Governor’s declaration of a public health emergency and Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s Interim Guidance for COVID-19, it is impossible for the City of Miami to provide access to Bayfront Park at this time. Information at https://ultramusicfestival.com/official-notice.

(This list will continue to be updated, so check back or refresh often.)