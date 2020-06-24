List of Fourth of July fireworks shows shortens this year in South Florida

MIAMI – Officials are asking residents to watch the Fourth of July fireworks from their cars or their homes to avoid large crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE: City officials are asking residents to watch the shows from outside of their homes. There are four shows from 9 to 9:20 p.m. at City Hall at 100 N. Andrews Ave., the Beach Community Center at 3351 NE 33rd Ave., Holiday Park at 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., and Carter Park at 3351 NE 33rd Ave.

MARGATE: City officials are asking residents to watch the show from their cars. The show is from 9 to 9:10 p.m. at the Sports Complex at 1695 Banks Rd.

POMPANO BEACH: The city is planning to host a show at 9 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Fishing Pier at the Public Beach at 222 N Pompano Beach Blvd. The city warns the event may be canceled, so residents need to visit the city’s calendar for an update.

Miami-Dade County

Coral Gables and Miami Beach canceled their fireworks shows. The City of Miami has yet to decide on whether or not the show at Bayfront Park in downtown will be held.

DORAL: The city’s show is from 9:20 to 9:30 p.m. in the Midtown area.

KEY BISCAYNE: The village canceled the fireworks show, but will be hosting its annual parade at 11 a.m.

If your city is hosting a Fourth of July fireworks display and it is not in this list, e-mail the information to Share@Local10.com.

