‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ to air ‘Regis Farewell’ Friday on Local 10

NEW YORK – Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will honor the memory of former host Regis Philbin on Friday, July 31, with an updated presentation of the Emmy® Award-winning “Regis Farewell Celebration Special” episode from Nov. 18, 2011. “Live with Regis and Kelly” airs on Local 10 at 10 a.m. weekdays.

The special send-off celebrates Philbin’s nearly three decades on “Live” and features favorite guests, musical tributes and Philbin’s reflections on his years with the iconic morning program. Also, throughout the week, “Live” is sharing additional memories and favorite moments on the show’s social and digital platforms.

The genial host who shared his life with television viewers over morning coffee for decades and helped himself and some fans strike it rich with the game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” died Friday just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement.

It was on ABC that Philbin became a household name in the 1980s cohosting “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee.”