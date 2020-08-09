Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bicycle in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. – Television personality Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell had a five-hour surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.

Cowell,60, fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu.

He was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”