87ºF

Entertainment

Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bicycle in Malibu

Associated Press

Tags: Malibu, California, Entertainment, Celebrity
FIE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
FIE - In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Week 3 red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Cowell broke his back Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) (2018 Invision)

MALIBU, Calif. – Television personality Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell had a five-hour surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul.

Cowell,60, fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu.

He was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created “America’s Got Talent” and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on “Britain’s Got Talent,” “The X Factor” and “American Idol.”

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.